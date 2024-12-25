Leopard Sighting on Guwahati-North Ghy Bridge Causes Panic; Worker Attacked

A leopard caused widespread panic on the under construction bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati when it was spotted taking shelter on one of the bridge's poles.

Advertisment

The sighting occurred in the early hours of the morning, sending workers on the site into a state of fear and confusion.

According to sources, one worker, identified as Uday Ghosh, hailing from West Bengal, was attacked by the leopard during the incident. He sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Currently, he is receiving care and his condition is being monitored.

In the wake of the attack, several other workers fled the scene in panic, abandoning their posts and halting work on the bridge.

Responding quickly to the emergency, teams from the Forest Department and local police arrived at the scene. They have been working together to secure the area and ensure the safety of the public and workers. Efforts are currently underway to tranquilize the leopard and safely remove it from the vicinity.

Morevoer, there are also unconfirmed reports of another leopard being spotted in the vicinity. A worker at the scene claimed that the leopards might have crossed the Brahmaputra River to reach the bridge.

Also Read: Area Around GMCH Demarcated As 'Leopard Bearing', Signposts Installed