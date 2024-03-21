Local Holiday In Kamrup (M) On March 26 For Dol Jatra

All state government offices and educational institutes in Kamrup (metropolitan) will remain closed on March 26 on account of Dol Jatra and Holi, an official notification confirmed on Thursday.
A notification from the Department of General Administration of the Government of Assam dated March 21 stated that March 26 will be observed as a local holiday in the Kamrup (metropolitan) district of the state.
"The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare Local holiday on 26th March, 2024 within the jurisdiction Kamrup (Metro) district on account of Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival. All State Govt. Offices, educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on 26th March, 2024 on account of this holiday," the notification read.
Moreover, all financial institutions that come under the jurisdiction of the district are also to remain closed on the occasion, the notification added.
It read, "All financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-1 dated 8th June 1957 will also remain closed on account of this holiday."
Dola Purnima, also referred to as Dolo Jatra, Doul Utsav, or Deul, is a Hindu festival involving swings. It is celebrated in various regions of India, including Braj, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bengal, during the Holi festival. The festival is dedicated to the revered couple, Radha and Krishna.