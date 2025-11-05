Major Excise Operation in Guwahati: 132 Cartons of Foreign Liquor Seized

In a major operation, the Excise Department in Guwahati seized a large quantity of illicit alcohol originating from Meghalaya.

The raid led to the recovery of 132 cartons of foreign liquor and a truck bearing registration number ‘AS11 EC 0151’ with 1,109 cases. The truck driver, identified as Sirajuddin, was arrested for illegally transporting the consignment without valid documents.

The seized alcohol, supplied without proper authorization, carries a government valuation of nearly Rs 7 lakh, while the estimated market value of the illegally transported liquor is around Rs 12 lakh. The consignment was en route from Meghalaya to Mizoram via Silchar when it was intercepted.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Guwahati Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath, along with Circle Inspector Jivan Jyoti Choudhury and Deputy Inspector of Sonapur Excise Circle, Pritam Purkashyap.

Further investigation is underway.

