Man Assaulted Near Kamakhya Temple by Group of Miscreants; Six Held

A shocking incident of assault unfolded near the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday, when a local resident was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants.

According to a formal complaint filed at the Kamakhya Police Station, the victim, identified as Subodh Kumar Singh, a resident of Guwahati, was followed and subsequently assaulted by a group of around 15 unidentified individuals.

The attack reportedly occurred while Singh was en route from the Kamakhya Temple to the nearby Baglamukhi Temple. As per his statement, the group began trailing him during his visit to Kamakhya and continued to follow him as he proceeded to the Maa Baglamukhi and Bhuvaneshwari Temples.

The situation turned violent near the Baglamukhi Temple, where Singh was physically assaulted by the group. He sustained injuries from the attack, though the extent of the injuries has been reported as minor.

Following the complaint, the Kamakhya Police swiftly launched an investigation and detained six individuals in connection with the assault. The detained persons have since been transferred to the Jalukbari Police Station for further investigation.

Police authorities have confirmed that a detailed inquiry is underway to identify the remaining culprits and ascertain the motive behind the attack.