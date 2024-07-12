Manipur Police Take Assam CM Relief Fund Heist Attempt Accused Into Custody

As authorities continue to investigate the heist attempt on Assam Chief Minister's relief fund, an intriguing picture of interconnected crimes is surfacing. As per reports on Friday, Manipur Police are now set to take Rakesh Singh, the prime accused into custody.
The matter pertains to the arrest of Singh, originally from Bihar, by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell from Kolkata following an attempt to steal from the Assam CM relief fund using forged signatures of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
And now, it has now surfaced that the same individual was behind stealing Rs 9 lakh 92 thousand from the Manipur CM relief fund. The accused allegedly used a fake cheque in the name of the Manipur government's sports department to withdraw the amount.
According to the information at hand, Rakesh Singh had other associates with whom he pulled off the heist. As such, a team of Manipur Police reached Guwahati to take him into custody.
On June 28, sleuths of Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell nabbed the accused Singh from Kolkata. Since then, they suspected the involvement of a large nexus behind the plot to steal from the Assam CM's relief fund.
Last week, the personnel handling the case uncovered Singh's empire of black income coming from illegal sources. He was involved in creating bank accounts using either fake details or the particulars stolen from unsuspecting poor people.
His modus operandi included opening bank accounts with false details and lending them out to other fraudsters and cyber criminals to use for their black income, informed officials. Singh has lent out hundreds of such accounts created using fake credentials.
The accused also dealt with influential individuals, lending them bank accounts to store their income coming from illicit sources. He had reportedly set up a huge office in Kolkata from which he operated his network.