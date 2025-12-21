Miles Bronson Residential School Celebrates Annual Day with Academic and Cultural Splendour

Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS) marked its Annual Day on Saturday at the Anu Chandra Auditorium and Multi-Sports Complex, celebrating a year of achievements in academics, co-curricular excellence, and sports.

Advertisment

The event commenced with the presentation of the school’s Annual Report by Founder and Principal, Dr. Nripen Kumar Dutta, who highlighted the institution’s accomplishments over the past year. He spoke of remarkable achievements in academic performance, games and sports, teacher empowerment programs, infrastructure development, and the overall growth of the school.

The celebrations were graced by Prof. (Dr.) K. V. S. Sarma, Vice Chancellor, as the Chief Guest. Prof. Sarma distributed awards to the school’s CBSE Class X and XII Board Toppers, along with students who excelled in NEET, JEE, and various Olympiads. In his address, he congratulated the students on their success and underscored the importance of knowledge acquisition and career-building during school years.

The Vice Chancellor also unveiled the school magazine, Bronsonian 2025, and praised the school’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedicated faculty for nurturing quality education. He lauded the students for earning accolades in local, national, and international competitions and paid tribute to Miles Bronson by laying a floral wreath at his statue on campus.

Following the official ceremony, students presented three vibrant cultural segments. These included musical tributes to the singing icon Zubeen Garg, and two historical plays based on Sati Jaymati and Lachit Borphukan. The performances were met with enthusiastic applause from an audience of dignitaries, parents, and students.

The Annual Day at MBRS not only celebrated academic excellence but also highlighted the school’s commitment to cultural enrichment, holistic development, and inspiration for future generations.

Also Read: AdtU Kicks Off ECCLESIA 3.0, Showcasing Tech and Creative Talent in NE