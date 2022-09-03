Assam Doctor Stitches Back Pregnant Woman as Baby Was Premature

A doctor in Assam stitched back a pregnant woman as her baby was premature while performing early caesarean section (C-section) operation to deliver the baby.
According to reports, the incident came to light on August 31 in Assam’s Karimganj.
The doctor has been identified as senior physician Dr AK Biswas of Karimganj Civil Hospital.
He performed the surgery on August 22. After making the incision he realized that the foetus was premature.
Following that he stitched the cut and suggested the six-month pregnant lady, identified as Navy Namashudhra, to wait till December for another attempt.
Navy was discharged on August 31 and on learning about the condition the locals gathered at the hospital and protested.
Biswas locked himself and after an hour appeared in front of the protestors and admitted that he stitched back the cut because the baby was premature.
Meanwhile, Navy’s husband Ram Namasudhra said that according to her test report, the expected date if delivery was in December 9 however, the doctor attempted the C-section three months earlier.