Assam Doctor Stitches Back Pregnant Woman as Baby Was Premature

A doctor in Assam stitched back a pregnant woman as her baby was premature while performing early caesarean section (C-section) operation to deliver the baby.

According to reports, the incident came to light on August 31 in Assam’s Karimganj.

The doctor has been identified as senior physician Dr AK Biswas of Karimganj Civil Hospital.

He performed the surgery on August 22. After making the incision he realized that the foetus was premature.

Following that he stitched the cut and suggested the six-month pregnant lady, identified as Navy Namashudhra, to wait till December for another attempt.