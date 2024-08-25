Minor Girl Faces Repeated Sexual Abuse In Guwahati; Rescued
A woman was arrested and sent to judicial custody in Guwahati for sexually abusing a minor girl. The matter surfaced on Sunday when Dispur Police arrested the accused woman.
As per reports, the minor girl, originally from Darrang district of Assam, was brought to Guwahati by the accused under false pretenses. Jahanara Begum, the culprit woman, lured her here, drugged her, and abused her sexually.
The minor girl was kept at a rented room in the Juripar locality near Hatigaon of Guwahati. Here the woman drugged her heavily in the nights and got her unconscious. Then she would sell her to men for sexual exploitation and made money out of it.
The minor was rescued today after she managed to escape from the room where she was held. While roaming frantically on the streets, she was picked up by a patrol car and brought to Dispur Police Station.
When asked by officials, the girl revealed repeated counts of sexual abuse by different men on her. She said she was mostly drugged and taken advantage of by Jahanara Begum.
Based on this, a police team nabbed the accused woman. She was subsequently sent to judicial custody and further details are awaited.
The case comes into focus amid state-wide protests over the gang-rape of a minor girl in Assam's Dhing recently. This largely in the backdrop of the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparking protests across the nation, has highlighted the status of women's safety in India.
Notably, a 14-year-old girl, a student of class 10, was returning home from tuition when she was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Nagaon district's Dhing. She was found in a semi-conscious state near a pool.
After some locals spotted her and alerted the police, she was rescued and rushed to Dhing FRU. However, looking at her condition, she was referred to Nagaon.
According to local residents who rescued her, she was lying on the road without any clothing for around an hour before being rescued. "We saw a girl was lying near a pond with her cycle lying beside her. We went to her and asked what happened. She said three men raped her. We demand the culprit to be arrested within 12 hours," they said.