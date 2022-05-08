Mission Basundhara 2.0 To Be Launched In October This Year: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended a felicitation program for newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward members at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The CM also took part in the concluding ceremony of ‘Mission Basundhara’ introduced to provide land related services like land mutation, updating of land records and deliver these services to the people at their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Today marks the conclusion of the first phase of Mission Basundhara which started on October 2, 2021 and a total of 8, 13, 981 applications were received.”

The Assam CM mentioned that as many as 5, 42, 668 applications have been disposed of at this stage, while another 2, 31, 293 applications were rejected.

He said, “Prices of real estate shot up in middle and lower parts of the state due to a sudden boom in population. In upper Assam, the process of disposal has been rather successful.”

Talking about the second phase of the mission, CM Sarma said, “The implementation of the second phase of Mission Basundhara will not be very difficult. Everything will more or less remain same, except changes in some rules.”

“Mission Basundhara 2.0 will be launched on October 2 this year. The applications that were rejected earlier will again be taken up for consideration,” he added.