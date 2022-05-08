Mission Basundhara 2.0 To Be Launched In October This Year: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended a felicitation program for newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward members at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
The CM also took part in the concluding ceremony of ‘Mission Basundhara’ introduced to provide land related services like land mutation, updating of land records and deliver these services to the people at their homes.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Today marks the conclusion of the first phase of Mission Basundhara which started on October 2, 2021 and a total of 8, 13, 981 applications were received.”
The Assam CM mentioned that as many as 5, 42, 668 applications have been disposed of at this stage, while another 2, 31, 293 applications were rejected.
He said, “Prices of real estate shot up in middle and lower parts of the state due to a sudden boom in population. In upper Assam, the process of disposal has been rather successful.”
Talking about the second phase of the mission, CM Sarma said, “The implementation of the second phase of Mission Basundhara will not be very difficult. Everything will more or less remain same, except changes in some rules.”
“Mission Basundhara 2.0 will be launched on October 2 this year. The applications that were rejected earlier will again be taken up for consideration,” he added.
The CM also said that the ‘Land Title Guarantee Bill’ will come into force. Those people having passbooks will be eligible to have lands in their name and the owners of the lands will not have to pay any premium for that, he mentioned.
CM Sarma said, “We have to remove concepts like Lakheraj and Debottar lands. Indigenous people of the state who have not been able to secure land pattas for years will have to be considered. Even those spirited youths looking to get into tea plantation should be able to secure lands for that purpose.”
He further said, “There will be a process of e-registration for obtaining NOC for the buying and selling of land. The same will be reflected on the Dharitree portal.”
The CM then directed that all works of the revenue departed be linked to the E-court. He also announced that workers of all levels associated with Mission Basundhara will be gifted.
“The state government will provide one month’s basic pay as a bonus to all workers. Difficulties regarding caste certificates will be dealt with now and for all these, the Mission Bhumiputra portal will be launched,” said CM Sarma.
