Noted Odia Litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar Passes Away

Noted litterateur from Odisha and Padma Shri awardee Rajat Kumar Kar passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar, his family informed.

Kar was 88 years old at the time of his death. He had been suffering from heart related ailments for some time, they said.

The family said that Kar had complained of chest pain at around 5 pm and was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He was alright till noon and had gone to rest after his lunch. He complained of chest ache after getting up following which he was taken to hospital, they added.

It may be noted that the eminent personality was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2021 for literature and education. He had been under medication for heart ailments for a while.