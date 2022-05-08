Assam: Massive Cannabis Lot Seized From Train In Lumding

A massive consignment of cannabis and Burmese areca nuts were seized by police on Sunday from a train at Lumding in Assam’s Hojai district.

The illicit substances were seized by railway police from the parcel van bearing numbers WR138368 of Kanchanjunga express.

Police recovered six packets full of cannabis weighing around 78 kilograms. In addition, they also found as many as 84 sacks of Burmese areca nuts weighing around 6,720 kilograms.