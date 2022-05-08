Assam

Assam: Massive Cannabis Lot Seized From Train In Lumding

According to officials, the consignment was arriving from Agartala in Tripura and was headed towards Sealdah in West Bengal.
Police seized massive consignment of cannabis and Burmese areca nuts at Lumding
A massive consignment of cannabis and Burmese areca nuts were seized by police on Sunday from a train at Lumding in Assam’s Hojai district.

The illicit substances were seized by railway police from the parcel van bearing numbers WR138368 of Kanchanjunga express.

Police recovered six packets full of cannabis weighing around 78 kilograms. In addition, they also found as many as 84 sacks of Burmese areca nuts weighing around 6,720 kilograms.

According to officials, the consignment was arriving from Agartala in Tripura and was headed towards Sealdah in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the railway police are suspecting it to be an inside job with the involvement railway personnel.

