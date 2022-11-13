Momai Kota Garh in North Guwahati to be Encroachment Free Soon: Assam CM

An eviction drive will be carried out at the land of historic ‘Momai Kota Garh’ located in North Guwahati to make it free from encroachment.

The announcement was made by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

He said the people living at the land of the historic ‘Momai Kota Garh’ in North Guwahati will be evicted soon.

CM Sarma said, “The previous government delayed to carry out eviction and make the area free from encroachment.”

The people living in the area will be relocated to another place by the administration, he added.