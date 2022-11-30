Mukhrow Firing Incident: 5 Meghalaya MLAs Meet With Assam CM

A contingent of five MLAs from Meghalaya arrived in Dispur to meet with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

This comes amid tensions between the two states in the wake of an incident of firing at Mukhrow in the bordering region leading to the death of several civilians.

According to reports, the delegation of MLAs sought a thorough investigation from the Assam CM into the incident.

The delegation was led by Meghalaya’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Ernest Mawrie.

Moreover, the delegation also sought the cooperation of Assam government in solving the long-standing border issues between Assam and Meghalaya.

They further asked for the full cooperation of the government in Assam in the investigation of the Mukhrow firing incident from CM Sarma.