Multi-Agency Raids Target Coal Traders in Guwahati Over Tax Evasion

Special teams from the GST, Revenue and Customs Departments conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations across Guwahati on Thursday, targeting coal traders suspected of large-scale tax evasion.

According to sources, the raids were carried out at the coal depots of coal traders named Shubham Jain, Sandeep Jain, and Prince Jain. Investigations have revealed that these coal traders had been supplying coal for a long time using fraudulent GST invoices.

It has been alleged that the accused had been repeatedly using the same GST invoices to evade taxes, leading to revenue loss worth several crores of rupees.

The joint teams also conducted searches at the residences and offices of the three traders. However, the accused coal traders are currently absconding. Authorities continue their efforts to track them down as the investigation progresses.