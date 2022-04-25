NAAC Gives Grade 'A' To Assam Don Bosco University

The Assam Don Bosco University (ABDU) in Guwahati was given the Grade ‘A’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), upgrading it from Grade ‘B’.
Explaining its impact on the students eyeing an undergraduate or post graduate degree this year, Dr.Alpana Choudhury, Asst. Professor and Spokesperson of the university said that NAAC accreditation was a measure to evaluate and then guarantee a standard of education provided in higher institutions across the nation.
The University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued a decree stipulating that every University must get accredited by NAAC.
The role of NAAC Accreditation is to make quality the defining element of higher education in India through a combination of self and external quality evaluation, promotion and sustenance initiatives, the university spokesperson said.
She further said that education was the most important pillar of a nation for its development. As such, the excellence and relevance of programmes offered by the university in India must have a standard which is at par with universities abroad.
As in every arena of business, the method of improving quality has a predefined set of measures. Universities must find and recognize additional requirements to satisfy them per the international standards, she added.
Speaking for ADBU, Choudhury said that not only is the university graded ‘A’ by NAAC, it is also one of the most affordable private universities in North East India. Further, the four crore merit scholarship package can subsidize tuition fees across courses up to 100 percent.
She also advised the students to be judicious in choosing their higher education institution than to regret later. Northeast has seen many private colleges and universities mushroomed in the last 5 years. Many promises lucrative offers to aspiring students, making their choice even more difficult.
Dr. Choudhury said mentioned that the students from Northeast India travel far and wide within the country and abroad in search of quality education. Therefore, ADBU is striving to bring world class quality education to the region. “NAAC’s A Grading is visible evidence to that”. Dr Choudhury explained.
Notably, Don Bosco completed 100 years of quality education in Northeast India this year. In the last 14 years of its journey, Don Bosco University has collected many accolades in a short span of time.
Don Bosco University is the only private university among the Top 200 Universities in North East India as per NIRF, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India; the only private University placed in the Ranked Excellent in ARIIA 2021 by the Ministry of Education, GoI and above all the only Private University in Assam to have been given an ‘A’ Grade by NAAC, and in this manner, setting a pretty high standard among private universities in the region.