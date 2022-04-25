NAAC Gives Grade 'A' To Assam Don Bosco University

The Assam Don Bosco University (ABDU) in Guwahati was given the Grade ‘A’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), upgrading it from Grade ‘B’.

Explaining its impact on the students eyeing an undergraduate or post graduate degree this year, Dr.Alpana Choudhury, Asst. Professor and Spokesperson of the university said that NAAC accreditation was a measure to evaluate and then guarantee a standard of education provided in higher institutions across the nation.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued a decree stipulating that every University must get accredited by NAAC.

The role of NAAC Accreditation is to make quality the defining element of higher education in India through a combination of self and external quality evaluation, promotion and sustenance initiatives, the university spokesperson said.

She further said that education was the most important pillar of a nation for its development. As such, the excellence and relevance of programmes offered by the university in India must have a standard which is at par with universities abroad.

As in every arena of business, the method of improving quality has a predefined set of measures. Universities must find and recognize additional requirements to satisfy them per the international standards, she added.

Speaking for ADBU, Choudhury said that not only is the university graded ‘A’ by NAAC, it is also one of the most affordable private universities in North East India. Further, the four crore merit scholarship package can subsidize tuition fees across courses up to 100 percent.