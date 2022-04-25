Ripun Bora Says TMC Emerging As Alternative To Congress

The newly appointed state chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Assam, Ripun Bora said on Monday that the party was emerging as an alternative to the Congress.

Bora said that Congress was fast losing its relevance, not only in the state, but also across the country. His comments came a day after the results of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections were announced.

He said, “This (decline of Congress) is happening not only in Assam, but across the country,”

“There is a disconnect between the leadership of the Congress party and the people. Due to this the TMC is emerging as an alternative to the Congress,” Bora added.