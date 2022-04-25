Ripun Bora Says TMC Emerging As Alternative To Congress

The newly appointed state chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Assam, Ripun Bora said on Monday that the party was emerging as an alternative to the Congress.
Bora said that Congress was fast losing its relevance, not only in the state, but also across the country. His comments came a day after the results of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections were announced.
He said, “This (decline of Congress) is happening not only in Assam, but across the country,”
“There is a disconnect between the leadership of the Congress party and the people. Due to this the TMC is emerging as an alternative to the Congress,” Bora added.
The former Congress leader made the statement after he landed in Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport today to a warm welcome from his supporters.
Notably, Bora was appointed as the president of the All India Trinamool Congress’ Assam unit recently. He had joined the party on April 17 after quitting the Congress.
Further speaking, Bora said, “What I have to do right now is to raise TMC here. I assure you that in future Congress’ alternative in Assam will be TMC. It will form government in Tripura in 2023 and Assam in 2026.”
“Bringing all caste, community and tribes together, we are committed to the welfare of the Assamese people,” he added.