Nagaon Police Busts Fake Currency Racket In Guwahati

Cracking the whip on fake currency rackets in the state, a police team from Nagaon conducted raids in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area to bust a major base on Tuesday.
Fake currency notes amounting to around Rs 20 lakhs along with printing machines were confiscated during the major operation conducted by Nagaon Police.
Moreover, police also arrested four people including a woman in connection with running the fake notes racket.
Those apprehended by the police were identified as Saddiqul Islam, Mofizul Islam, Aizul Rahmana and Rima Baishya.
Officials informed that they had taken a space on rent in Guwahati’s Haitgaon from where they operated their racket.
It may be noted that police on Monday had busted another fake notes racket in the Darrang district of Assam.
In a late night raid at Lengripara locality in Mangaldoi, police arrested six people including three women. They were identified as Zaman Hussain, Anwar Hussain, Syed Hussain, Rijuma Hussain, Joba Das and Priya Rai.
During the raid, police uncovered fake Indian currency notes amounting to lakhs hidden in several places inside the rented room.