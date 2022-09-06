Nagaon Police Busts Fake Currency Racket In Guwahati

Cracking the whip on fake currency rackets in the state, a police team from Nagaon conducted raids in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area to bust a major base on Tuesday.

Fake currency notes amounting to around Rs 20 lakhs along with printing machines were confiscated during the major operation conducted by Nagaon Police.

Moreover, police also arrested four people including a woman in connection with running the fake notes racket.

Those apprehended by the police were identified as Saddiqul Islam, Mofizul Islam, Aizul Rahmana and Rima Baishya.