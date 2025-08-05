Nandinee Kashyap Case: Dispur Police Summon Key Witnesses

The investigation into the high-profile hit-and-run case involving Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap has entered a decisive phase, as Dispur Police summoned and questioned multiple key individuals believed to hold crucial information about the night of the tragic accident that claimed the life of 21-year-old Samiul Haque.

Advertisment

Among those interrogated today was Jeherul Haque, the maternal uncle of the deceased.

Police sources confirmed that Jeherul and others who were reportedly present near the accident site at Dakhingaon were called in to provide detailed accounts of the sequence of events that night. The police are now meticulously reconstructing the timeline to ascertain the exact circumstances of the crash, amid growing public pressure and allegations of political interference.

The accident, which occurred in the Dakhingaon area of Guwahati, left Samiul critically injured after a car—allegedly driven by Kashyap—rammed into his two-wheeler. He was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before being shifted to Apollo Hospitals for advanced care. Despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries days later, sparking outrage and demands for justice across Assam.

Amid rising criticism over the delay in action, Guwahati Police arrested actress Nandinee Kashyap in the early hours of July 31 after invoking non-bailable charges under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was added to the FIR, following which Kashyap was taken into custody around 1:30 AM.

Adding to the gravity of the case, officials confirmed that the car Kashyap was driving had a history of repeated traffic violations—five previous challans, all for overspeeding. The emerging pattern of negligence has further enraged civil society, with many calling for an impartial and transparent investigation, free from any political or industry influence.

This is a developing story.