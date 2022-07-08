NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu Visits Kamakhya Temple

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings from Maa Kamakhya ahead of the President’s election scheduled to be held on July 18.

She arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday last and visited Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday and met lawmakers to seek support for the upcoming elections.

Accompanied by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pratima Bhowmick, Assam MP Rajdeep Roy and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Murmu arrived in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh from Lilabari in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.

She was received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge and other party functionaries at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

Murmu held a closed-door meeting with Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, the legislators of the BJP, NPP, and the JD(U), besides the three Independent MLAs.

Murmu then flew to Shillong in Meghalaya on a special aircraft along with those accompanying her.

At the airport, she was received by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker of the assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, BJP minister Sanbor Shullai, BJP legislator AL Hek and BJP state president E Mawrie, a PTI report said.

She held a closed-door meeting with legislators of the different parties at a resort. She was also felicitated with traditional tribal clothes at the meeting.

Sangma said Murmu will represent a ‘New India’ as president.

She then went to Nagaland to meet legislators of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Murmu retyurned to Guwahati in the night and met the lawmakers of Assam on Thursday.

MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP, its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) were present at the meeting. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said his party will also support Murmu.