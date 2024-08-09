NESO Chief Highlights Migrant Crisis Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya has expressed concerns on the influx of Bangladeshi nationals in India in the wake of political instability in the country. The Chief Advisor to the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) said that the situation should not turn into a threat to the existence of indigenous people of the northeast.
Addressing a press conference on Friday in Guwahati at Swahid Nyas Bhawan, Bhattacharjya mentioned that NESO has written to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in this regard.
Speaking about the current situation he said, "I am worried that it should not translate into a threat to the existence of the indigenous people of Northeast. NESO has forwarded a letter to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister regarding this."
The seven states of the northeast are the worst affected by any uprising in Bangladesh, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief advisor said, adding that the nation was divided due to conflict in Bangladesh.
"In 1971, there was a large-scale migration from Bangladesh. This migration has resulted in problems we face even today. In Tripura, the indigenous people are now the minority. Assam faces migration issues to this day," Bhattacharjya said.
Speaking further he said, "The influx is slowly growing in other northeastern states. The indigenous people are losing land rights as illegal migrants are grabbing their lands. The demography has changed in Assam."
Highlighting that four northeastern states share an 1,885-kilometer boundary with Bangladesh, Bhattacharjya said, "There should be measures in place to ensure not a single Bangladeshi can infiltrate the borders."
"Fundamentalists are entering India through the borders. The northeast is not a grazing ground for illegal Bangladeshis," he added asserting that NESO demands the complete sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border.