NDA Sweeps RHAC Elections, Congress Faces Crushing Defeat

In a resounding electoral triumph, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a landslide victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, winning 33 out of 36 seats. The Congress managed to win just one seat, while two seats went to independent candidates.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha has once again secured a resounding victory with a significant margin. Tankeswar Rabha, the chief convenor of the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee (RHJM), contested from the No. 7 South Dudhnoi constituency. He defeated his rival, Congress candidate Sanjib Rabha, by a margin of 5,568 votes. Tankeswar Rabha secured a total of 7,161 votes, while Sanjib Rabha received only 1,593 votes.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council consists of 36 constituencies, with 20 falling under Goalpara district and 16 under Kamrup district.

This landslide victory cements the NDA’s stronghold in the region. The results reflect a significant setback for Congress, which struggled to make an impact in these elections.

Taking to platform ‘X’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Shri @narendramodi Ji’s welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities. NDA has won 33/36 seats.”