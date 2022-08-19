Police Nab Infamous ATM Fraudsters In Guwahati

Geetanagar Police in Guwahati apprehended two ATM fraudsters on Friday for allegedly duping several people of large sums of money.

According to reports, the two committed fraud by duplicating and replacing ATM cards of their victims.

Officials informed that the two detained fraudsters were identified as Mintu Rahman of Ganesh Nagar and Ramez Ali of Barpeta.

Police said that they had looted Chanik Basfar, a resident of Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area and a retired railways employee of 25 lakh rupees.

They had swapped the ATMs to dupe him of the money. In addition, they also looted Rs 77,000 from a lecturer at Dakshin Kamrup College on August 11. The victim was identified as Lakhi Kalita, a resident of Chandrapur area.