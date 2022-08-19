Baseless And Incorrect: Dolo-650 Makers On Kickback Allegations

Bengaluru based pharmaceutical company Micro Labs Limited, the makers of Dolo-650 on Friday termed the allegations against it as “baseless and incorrect”.

The company claimed that during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, the company did business worth around Rs 350 crores, refuting claims that it had gifted freebies worth Rs 1000 crore to doctors to promote its Dolo-650 tablets.

Jayaraj Govindaraju, the executive vice president of Micro Labs Limited told ANI, “It is impossible for any company to spend Rs 1000 cr on the marketing of a brand which did 350 cr in the Covid year. That too when Dolo 650 comes under NLEM.”

He further mentioned that it was not only Dolo-650 but several other products of the company that were widely used during the pandemic. He said, “It was not just Dolo 650, even other COVID protocol drugs like Vitamin C and Vitamin combinations also did very well during COVID.”

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday called the matter a “serious issue”. The entire issue was brought to light by an NGO, based on the findings of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regarding distribution of freebies to encourage doctors to prescribe drugs.

The SC asked the Centre to file a response within 10 days on the PIL seeking directions making pharmaceutical companies liable for giving freebies to doctors as an incentive.

A bench consisting of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was informed that the makers of Dolo-650 mg tablet had invested Rs 1,000 crores in freebies to have its anti-fever drug prescribed to patients.