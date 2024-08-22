On Repealing Assam Muslim Marriages Act, Govt Told To File Affidavit

Speaking on the important decision, Jayanta Mallabaruah had said, "The cabinet has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act 1935. From now on, the divorce or registration of Muslim marriages will not be allowed. Further, District Commissioners or district registrars will get custody of the 94 marriage registrars that existed earlier. The Assam government has also decided to provide a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the registrars."