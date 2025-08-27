One Worker Dead, Another Injured at Silpukhuri Flyover Construction Site

Guwahati witnessed a tragic accident at Silpukhuri when two workers engaged in the construction of the ongoing flyover came into contact with live electricity. One worker died instantly, while another sustained serious injuries.

Reports suggest that the workers were electrocuted when the current caused them to be thrown from their positions, resulting in death and injury.

This is not the first incident along the Chandmari–Silpukhuri stretch, where construction hazards have repeatedly endangered lives. Locals have reported falling iron rods and other unsafe conditions at the site, raising serious questions about construction safety standards.

Adding to the tragedy, eyewitnesses say attempts to contact the police and the 108 ambulance services met with delays. The injured worker was reportedly left at the scene for an extended period due to lack of immediate response from the concerned authorities, further aggravating the situation.

Residents have expressed outrage over repeated safety lapses in the area, calling for urgent accountability and stricter enforcement of construction safety norms.