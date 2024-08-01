Outgoing GU Vice-Chancellor Anguished By Premature End Of Term

Gauhati University's outgoing Vice-Chancellor has stirred up controversy through a post on social media. Dr Pratap Jyoti Handique, who still had 25 days left on his term, seemed frustrated by the swift swearing-in of his successor Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta.
Handique, who recently opened a profile on social media site Facebook, shared a post in which he emotionally reminisced his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University as his 'greatest achievement in life'. He also expressed his displeasure at former Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who administered the oath to the new Vice-Chancellor of the university as one of his last acts before taking over as Punjab Governor.
"I took up charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University on August 21, 2019. It was the culmination of all my life's hard work. With 25 days to go before the end of my term, the Governor appointed a new Vice-Chancellor and took charge of his new role," he wrote.
The outgoing Vice-Chancellor added, "I am ready to move on. Life has taught me to be dispassionate. I don't have a shred of ego. Gauhati University should keep shining always."
Meanwhile, his post stirred up controversy on social media after which Dr Handique addressed the issue stating that as his time winds down, he chose to open an account on Facebook.
He said, "Here I will share some of my personal thoughts. The thing is that there are still 15-20 days before my term ends. However, even before that, the new Vice-Chancellor was announced and sworn in. I fet a bit hurt by the way things ended."
"In other universities, the post usually stays vacant for two to three months before a new appointment is made. However, a new Vice-Chancellor was appointed for Gauhati University even before my term ended," Dr Handique added.
He further said, "Nowadays, candidates can apply for the position of Vice-Chancellor. When I interviewed for the position, I had to wait for two months before my appointment."
Meanwhile, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor wished luck to his successor stating, "Whatever happens, I believe that the new Vice-Chancellor will do good work."
"I will end my term on August 13 and I have asked him [Dr Mahanta] to take charge from August 14. I will join the NAAC team, or if the government finds me suitable to work for the people in any position, I will fulfill my duties," Dr Handique concluded giving insights into what lies ahead.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu weighed in on the matter stating that the official order mentioned that the new appointment will come into "effect from the date he assumes charge of his office" and that Dr Handique's term ends on August 20.
Sharing a copy of the order, he wrote on X, "My attention has been drawn to a section of news that new VC has been appointed before expiry of the term of the incumbent VC of @GauhatiUni. The Hon’ble Governor order clearly states that the new VC is appointed “with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office” which is obviously 20 August 2024 when the present VC will retire or there after."