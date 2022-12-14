Bilasipara PS OC Transferred for Violating Rules in ‘Gang of Devil’ Case

The Officer-in-Charge of Bilasipara Police Station in Assam’s Dhubri was transferred with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The OC, identified as Sanjeeb Das, was transferred as punitive measure over his alleged connection to the release ‘Gang of Devil’ member who killed an old lady in an accident.

As per allegation, Das released the accused within 10 minutes which sparked controversy and questioned the role of the area police.

Earlier today, few unidentified miscreants burnt down the motorcycles belonging to the arrested members of the gang.

Yesterday, four members were apprehended by the Dhubri Police including the one who caused the accident and the other who made the video bragging out the incident and posted it online.