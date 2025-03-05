PCA Demands GPC’s Clarification Amid Bhaona Controversy

The Press Club of Assam (PCA) has demanded a clear stand from the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) over the ongoing Bhaona controversy, as silence from the state’s largest media body raises serious questions about its credibility.

The controversy erupted after a television journalist, associated with a news channel owned by the Assam Chief Minister’s family, accused Health Minister Ashok Singhal of making disrespectful remarks about the traditional religious theatre form.

The GPC, which initially condemned the minister, has now conveniently chosen to remain silent after Singhal strongly denied the allegations and even threatened legal action against the journalist.

The issue escalated when Singhal allegedly questioned the relevance of a press club organizing a Bhaona—an art form rooted in Vaishnavite traditions. Following the journalist’s social media post, a barrage of criticism was directed at Singhal, with opposition leaders and various groups demanding an apology. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma quickly dismissed the claim, stating that he did not believe his cabinet colleague would make such a statement. Singhal himself issued a categorical denial, calling the allegations “false and fabricated.”

Curiously, despite leading the charge against Singhal, the GPC has now gone completely silent after his rebuttal. This sudden retreat has led to speculation about GPC’s real motives behind inviting Singhal in the first place.

Many have questioned why the GPC—an independent media body—chose to invite a minister who has no direct connection with cultural affairs. Was it merely an attempt to secure hefty donations from the minister? Did the entire controversy arise because such financial expectations were not met?

A senior journalist, during a live broadcast, did not mince words when he suggested that the GPC might be exploiting the Bhaona for its own interests rather than genuinely promoting Assamese culture. Social media users, too, have slammed the organization, questioning whether the invitation itself was a setup designed to create controversy.

The PCA, in a scathing statement, called out the GPC’s double standards, urging it to issue a clarification to put an end to the matter. “If the GPC does not come clean, it will only strengthen the hands of anti-media forces who are eager to undermine the credibility of journalists. This silence is unacceptable,” said PCA president Kailash Sarma, working president Nava Thakuria, and general secretary Hiren Ch Kalita.

Despite the controversy, the Bhaona performance, Gandharir Abhishap, is set to be staged on March 15, 2025, at Shilpagram, in association with the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC). However, with the credibility of GPC now under question, the focus may no longer be on the event but rather on the club’s murky handling of the entire episode.

