Pijush Hazarika Attends Meeting On Drug Abuse And Trafficking

A meeting was held at the conference hall of the office of the director-general of police (DGP) in Guwahati on Sunday on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, informed state water resources minister Pijush Hazarika.

Hazarika attended the meeting as the chief guest and put forth his opinion on the drug endemic and ways to tackle it.

Taking to social media, the state minister wrote, “To commemorate the "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking", a stakeholders meeting was held at the DGP Office Conference Hall in Guwahati today attended this meeting as their Chief Guest and put forward my thoughts and perspective about the drug epidemic and how to mitigate it.”