Pijush Hazarika Attends Meeting On Drug Abuse And Trafficking

A meeting was held at the conference hall of the office of the director-general of police (DGP) in Guwahati on Sunday on the occasion of ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, informed state water resources minister Pijush Hazarika.
Hazarika attended the meeting as the chief guest and put forth his opinion on the drug endemic and ways to tackle it.
Taking to social media, the state minister wrote, “To commemorate the "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking", a stakeholders meeting was held at the DGP Office Conference Hall in Guwahati today attended this meeting as their Chief Guest and put forward my thoughts and perspective about the drug epidemic and how to mitigate it.”
At the meeting, DGP Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta discussed at length on creating awareness on drugs and their ill effects in rural areas, the menace of drugs and how to fight it.
Hazarika further wrote in his post, “From sensitising parents through schools to creating awareness amongst people from rural areas about drugs and their effects, various crucial aspects of the problem and the solution were discussed in comprehensive detail Hon'ble DGP Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal Secretary of Home & Political Department Shri Niraj Verma, Principal Secretary of G.A.D., Health & FW Dept. Shri Avinash PD Joshi, Principal Secretary of Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Mukesh Ch. Sahu, other high ranking officials, prominent doctors, Principals of various schools, NGOs and mediapersons attended the meeting.”