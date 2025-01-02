Pipeline Burst Triggers Landslide Fear in Guwahati’s Kharghuli

The JICA water pipeline burst in Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality on Thursday morning has raised fears of a potential landslide in the area, especially around Nepali Chowk, which is surrounded by hills laden with red, wet mud. The incident led to water gushing into homes, uprooting trees, and forcing several residents to flee their houses.

Visuals from the site depict scenes of devastation, with one resident describing it as a "war-like situation." Sharing her ordeal, a local resident said, “My home has been ruined after the incident; I stay here with my son and his wife and grandchildren. I somehow managed to come out of the home after the water entered inside the house with full force. I earn my livelihood by running a shop. I have no place to eat or take shelter now.”

Public Health Engineering, Housing, and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah addressed the media, stating that a surge protection tank was being commissioned at the Kharghuli Water Treatment Plant when the incident occurred.

Explaining the situation, Mallabaruah said, “We had some suggestions from the experts that there should be a tank for surge protection at Kharghuli Water Treatment Plant. Accordingly, the tank was constructed, and it was subjected to get commissioned from Friday. The water supply was halted for that; however, due to power interruption, pressure was generated, leading to the burst in the water pipeline.”

Baruah informed that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been apprised of the situation and assured government assistance for those affected. “The Kamrup District Administration is examining the loss of properties and others, and it is the responsibility of the government to look after that. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them,” he added.

Reflecting on a similar incident in May 2023, Baruah noted that IIT-Guwahati experts had earlier recommended surge protection measures. “Earlier, in May 2023, when a similar kind of incident was witnessed in Kharghuli, IIT-Guwahati experts had suggested that there should be a tank for surge protection. Accordingly, the water supply was halted for three days. A notice was also given, but before the work was supposed to get completed, a power interruption occurred,” he said.

When asked about the likelihood of such incidents recurring, Baruah remained cautious, stating, “I will enquire all the prospects as a departmental minister, including if there is any issue in the installation process, whether low-quality materials are being used. I will also see why it took at least half an hour to 40 minutes to control water leakage practically. I have been told that six families have been affected in the disaster today as per the assessment made by the administration.”

The incident highlights the urgent need for robust infrastructure and preventive measures to avoid such disasters in the future, especially in landslide-prone areas like Kharghuli.

