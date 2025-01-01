Assam CM Lays Foundation For Two Modernization Projects in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for two major infrastructure projects in the state capital.

These initiatives— the modernization of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden and the construction of a state-of-the-art 1,000-seater auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban— are poised to elevate Guwahati's status as a prominent hub for both ecological preservation and cultural development.

With an estimated cost of Rs 362 crore for the zoo's modernization and Rs 54 crore allocated for the auditorium, the projects reflect the state's ambitious vision for a balanced blend of environmental stewardship and cultural enrichment.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma expressed enthusiasm about the new venture.

"Today is a day of celebration for us. We have begun work today with an investment of Rs 362 crore. This project is focused on preserving nature, ensuring that trees are not harmed, and providing a suitable environment for wildlife,” he said.

The Chief Minister further elaborated on the expansion of wildlife facilities in the region.

CM Sarma stated, "This year, we will also initiate the construction of two Open Zoos, one in Dibrugarh and the other in Silchar. Both projects will have a budget of Rs 252 crore each."

Adding to the state’s conservation efforts, CM Sarma announced the establishment of a government-run Rehabilitation Center for animals in Chabua.

"This marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation," he stated.

These projects underscore Assam's drive to transform Guwahati into a city that not only preserves its rich natural heritage but also nurtures its cultural identity through state-of-the-art infrastructure.