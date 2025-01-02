Kharghuli’s Water Crisis: Minister's Delayed Response Draws Anger

Guwahati’s Kharghuli locality witnessed significant outrage on Thursday morning after a water pipeline burst caused widespread disruption. Residents expressed anger over the incident, especially over the absence of the concerned minister, whom they alleged failed to visit the area or address the issue.

One local resident, visibly upset, shared their concerns with the media: "I have been unable to trace my tenants after the water pipeline burst in Kharghuli today. I’m unsure if they are alive or dead. Who will compensate if anything happens to them? The ministers who come during election time seeking votes are nowhere to be seen when critical issues like pipeline bursts arise. My residents have been completely affected by this."

Another local voiced frustration over the water supply, stating, "It’s better to consume water from our wells than rely on the water supplied by JICA. We don’t want government help that can harm people. We’ve been drinking water from wells and can continue to do so. We don’t want JICA water. The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must intervene immediately."

The water pipeline burst occurred near the MLD Water Treatment Plant, managed by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board. Some locals claimed there was no one present in the office after the incident, except for the security guard.

A local councilor, speaking to Pratidin Time, expressed concern for the victims and assured the public of his efforts to address the issue: "I am here to assist the people, not to avoid the situation. I will take up this matter with the department to ensure such incidents do not happen again. I am particularly concerned about the residents affected by the pipeline burst today. This has been a recurring issue in Kharghuli, and I will push the concerned authorities to act promptly."

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the Kharghuli water pipeline explosion site. His visit comes after widespread criticism of his absence during the early hours of the incident.

