PM Modi Lands In Guwahati Ahead Of Shillong Visit

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Sunday landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in Guwahati ahead of his scheduled visit to Meghalaya.

According to reports, the PM will take a flight directly from the Guwahati airport to the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

PM Modi is reportedly scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Assam cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ajanta Neog. Moreover, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Bhabesh Kalita and Lok Sabha member Queen Oja were also present to welcome him.