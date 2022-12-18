PM Modi Lands In Guwahati Ahead Of Shillong Visit

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Sunday landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in Guwahati ahead of his scheduled visit to Meghalaya.
According to reports, the PM will take a flight directly from the Guwahati airport to the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.
PM Modi is reportedly scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.
Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Assam cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ajanta Neog. Moreover, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Bhabesh Kalita and Lok Sabha member Queen Oja were also present to welcome him.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah had arrived in Shillong on Saturday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him at LGBIA with traditional gamusa.
Apart from the golden jubilee celebration, he will also attend a public meeting to be held at Polo Ground in Shillong.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM's presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East.”
It may be noted that the North Eastern Council, a statutory advisory body that was constituted under the North Eastern Council Act 1971 and came into being on November 7, 1972 at the capital city Shillong, is celebrating its golden jubilee event today.