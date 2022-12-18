NEC to Celebrate Golden Jubilee Today, PM Modi to Inaugurate Development Projects

The golden jubilee of the North Eastern Council (NEC) that makes significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region will be celebrated in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on Sunday, as per an official press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the event and will inaugurate various development projects, stated an official press release.

NEC is under the administrative purview of the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region (MDoNER).

Established by an Act of the Parliament in 1971 (Act No. 84 of 1971), NEC was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972, at Shillong, Meghalaya, marking the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavour on the part of the Government of India for the North Eastern Region.

Originally consisting of the seven states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, Sikkim was included as the eighth member state through the NEC (Amendment) Act, 2002 (68 of 2002), as per an official press release.

Besides, NEC has supported significant capital and infrastructure development investment - over 11,500 km of Roads have been constructed, 694 MW of power generating capacity installed, and approximately 9,000 Ckt-km of transmission and distribution lines erected.

NEC has also taken up the improvement of connectivity infrastructure - 5 major airports in collaboration with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and 11 Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) projects and Four Inter-State Truck Terminus (ISTT) projects - across different States in the NE Region, to ease out interstate trade and movement of people.

NEC has created valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas across Education, Health, Sports, Water Resources, Agriculture, Tourism and Industries etc. sectors, in all the States of the Region. This has greatly benefitted the North Eastern Region and built immense goodwill for the Council among the local population, stated an official press release.

A third-party evaluation of the Schemes of NEC conducted in 2019-20 indicated that over all the projects are planned and conceived well in keeping with the needs and demands of the place it is to be implemented and that a majority of the on-going projects are delivering or will deliver the intended and planned results/ objectives.

The policy deliberations at the NEC are conducted at the Plenary meetings of the Council. Since 1972, the NEC Plenary has been held in various North Eastern States and the national capital on seventy occasions. The deliberations of the Plenaries, which include suggestions and recommendations by the Governors and Chief Ministers of the North Eastern States, have informed and influenced policies and interventions by both the Central and State Governments.