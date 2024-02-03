PM Modi To Arrive In Assam Today | All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to arrive in Assam for a two-day visit on Saturday. The PM is expected to land in Guwahati at around 7.30 pm. Over the two-days of his visit, PM Modi will initiate projects worth a whopping Rs 11,599 crore in the region.
Ahead of his arrival, the capital city of Guwahati has witnessed a makeover with beautification works going at every nook and corner. Especially at night, the city sparkles with lighting works done.
The measures were taken as the Prime Minister has decided to take a tour of the city and do away with the usual highway route from the airport to Koinadhora and instead travel through the heart of the city. This has prompted the state government to not leave any stone unturned in beautifying the entire city.
With PM Modi's impending arrival, workers were engaged throughout the night in areas like Jalukbari, Bharalumukh, GS Road and elsewhere applying fresh coats of paint, setting up proper lighting, and repairing damaged areas. Traffic points and dividers across the city have been painted afresh.
Meanwhile, at Ulubari's B Borooah Road, which is infamous for getting waterlogged even with a five-minute spell of rainfall, measures were taken to ensure no such situation arises even after a shower.
Meanwhile, some lanes and roads have been shut with temporary barricading owing to security concerns ahead of PM Modi's arrival.
The Guwahati traffic police have been up to work to ensure PM Modi's stay and travel are seamless during his time here. As such, some restrictions have been imposed on the movement of vehicles ahead of his arrival. The restrictions will remain in force for February 3 and 4.
In a press release, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Guwahati mentioned, "To ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed on 3rd & 4th February, 2024 during the visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Guwahati."
According to the notification, the following restrictions have been imposed:
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 2 pm to 11 pm on February 3, 2024 and from 4 am to 6 pm on February 4, 2024.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, AT Road and DG Road from 2 pm to 10 pm on February 3, 2024.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above shall be restricted on G.S. Road, Panjabari Road, Sixmile-Narengi Road, Tripura (Gali) Road, Beltola Bazar Road, Beltola-Basistha Road from 5 am to 6 pm on February 4, 2024.
ASTC buses/ City buses will be regulated accordingly depending upon the traffic scenario of the city.
There will be no restriction on the movement of emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc. on February 3 and 4, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of several projects and also dedicate a few completed projects to the people of Assam worth a total of Rs 11,599 crores. The visit ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is being seen as a political move. Nonetheless, the fanfare remains as usual as the hugely popular figure arrives.
According to the information at hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the following projects:
Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana at a cost of Rs 498 crores.
Widening of Road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at a cost of Rs 358 crores.
Upgradation of 43 roads including 38 bridges under Asom Mala 2.0 at a total cost of Rs 3,444 crores.
Upgradation of historic Nehru Stadium into a FIFA Standard Football Stadium at a total expenditure of Rs 831 crores.
Setting up of Chandrapur Stadium at a cost of Rs 300 crores.
Infrastructure development of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital at a total layout of Rs 3,250 crores.
Karimganj Medical College at a cost of Rs 578 crores.
Unity Mall for an outlay of Rs 297 crores.
The completed projects that PM Modi will dedicate to the people of Assam during his visit are given below:
Four Laning from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur built at a total cost of Rs 1,451 crores.
Four Laning from Dolabari to Jamuguri at a total expenditure of Rs 592 crores.
The above layout brings the total amount of projects that the Prime Minister will initiate to Rs 11,599 crores. The people of Assam surely have a lot to look forward to.
Ahead of the arrival of PM Modi on Saturday, the Assam CM addressed a press conference in which he opened up about some details of the PM's visit.
After his arrival at around 7.30 pm, PM Modi will be attending a state BJP core committee meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati and will spend the night at Brahmaputra State Guest House, the Assam CM stated.
Giving further details about PM Modi's schedule, CM Sarma said, "On February 4, 2024, PM Modi will address the citizens of the state from the Khanapara veterinary field at around 11:30 am. He will unveil several projects of the state government and the central government worth Rs 11,599 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Maa Kamakhya Corridor under the PM-DevINE scheme of over Rs 498 crore. However, the land expenditure will be borne by the state government. As you know, a new world-class airport terminal like 'Kopou Phool' (dove flower) is being constructed in the outskirts of the city. With the construction of this new terminal, the number of tourists will increase in the state. By July, we are expecting the terminal to be ready for the public. We are planning to build a six-lane road from Guwahati LGBI airport to the new terminal via Gorol-Dharapur Chariali."
“After the grand success of the first edition of the 'Asom Mala' programme, PM Modi will be launching the second edition tomorrow. Under this programme, the state government is eyeing to construct 43 new roads across the state at an estimated expenditure of Rs 3.44 crores. This project will give a boost to the South East Economic Corridor. I want to share a few glimpse of the projects, like a two-lane road will be constructed from Barama to Tamulpur (90 crore), Barama to Nikasi in Baksa (90 crore), Sarthebari to Nagaon (50 crore), a state highway from Irongmara tea estate to Bokakhat tea estate, a road in Amjur Binnakandi Fulertol upto Swami Vivekananda statue in Cachar, double laning of road connecting Dholai Market Duarbond grant to Aizwal road, Patsaku to Pithaguri via Joljoly, Pasali in Charaideo to name a few,” added the chief minister.
Meanwhile, the chief minister also stated that, in addition to the 1 to 1.5 lakh crowds expected tomorrow, approximately 5,000 Lakhpati Didi (Baideu) is likely to attend PM Modi's public meeting.