PM Modi to Arrive in Guwahati Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the three Northeastern states where assembly elections were held recently.

PM Modi is scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland today.

After arriving in Guwahati, PM Modi will leave for Meghalaya.

He is also scheduled to take part in the oath taking ceremony of Manik Saha as the Chief Minister of Tripura.

Ahead of the visit of PM Modi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati), Traffic had imposed traffic restrictions on March 7 and 8.

"To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed," the press release read.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Monday evening.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his cabinet ministers and government officials went to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to receive them.