'Police Action on Dighalipukhuri Tree Protest Undemocratic', Apurba Baruah

Tension continued to simmer in the Dighalipukhuri area of Guwahati as a group of youths staged a protest against the relocation of trees near Rabindra Bhawan. The relocation, part of an ongoing flyover construction project, has triggered backlash from local residents, environmental activists, and intellectuals.

Advertisment

According to reports, the responsible government department, with assistance from the police, relocated several trees during the night hours, sparking outrage. Protesters allege that the process was carried out without proper consultation or transparency, and that the police used force to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

Renowned academic and intellectual Apurba Baruah strongly condemned the government's actions. While expressing his concerns, he accused the state administration of adopting "non-democratic" methods to silence dissent.

“The government is not allowing citizens to exercise their democratic rights. Protesters were mistreated by police simply for opposing the relocation of trees. Freedom of speech is under attack, and the public is being silenced. This is not just happening in Guwahati, but across Assam,” said Baruah.

He further alleged that the government has repeatedly failed to keep its promises. “Earlier, the government had assured the public twice that no trees would be cut for the flyover construction. However, not only have trees been cut, but their roots are now being packed for so-called ‘relocation’. The government has not disclosed which agency has been contracted to carry out the transplantation or their credentials from previous projects,” he added.

Baruah also criticised what he termed the government’s shifting stance in court. “They assure the High Court that trees won’t be cut, but a few days later, they change their statement and go ahead with the cutting. In the name of development, they are destroying historic landmarks around Dighalipukhuri and replacing them with commercial complexes and high-rises.”

Raising environmental concerns, he warned, “The city is heading toward an ecological crisis. Just like in some countries where people have to visit ‘Oxygen Bars’, Guwahati too may face such a future if this continues.”

Calling the current administration “fascist” and “authoritarian,” Baruah accused it of favouring corporate giants. “They’ve handed everything over to Adani and Ambani. Our youth will be left unemployed. It’s time for citizens to rise, protest the wrongdoings, and bring change through democratic means. If we stay silent now, we will soon lose even the right to speak,” he stated passionately.

Baruah urged the public to unite against the government’s "destructive policies" and safeguard Assam’s environment and democratic spirit.

Also Read: Guwahati: Late-Night Tree Felling Near Dighalipukhuri Sparks Backlash