Police Manhandle Journalist Covering Tree Protest in Guwahati

A journalist from Crosscurrent, identified as Nipam, was allegedly mistreated by police while covering a protest against tree-cutting near Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Thursday night. The protest was sparked by the relocation of trees near Rabindra Bhawan, which had drawn the attention of local residents.

According to other journalists present at the scene, a police officer forcibly confiscated Nipam’s phone and attempted to push him into a vehicle. Nipam was at the site to gather news on the ongoing protest.

The incident has raised questions about the treatment of journalists during public demonstrations. Many believe that such actions undermine press freedom and that police personnel should act within the bounds of law while dealing with reporters on duty.

