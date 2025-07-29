Nandini Kashyap Detained in Hit-and-Run Row, Taken to Dispur Police Station

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been detained by police in connection with the July 25 hit-and-run case that led to the death of 21-year-old Nalbari Polytechnic student Samiul Haque.

According to sources, it is confirmed that she was picked up from Rajdhani Theatre’s rehearsal premises and brought from North Guwahati to Dispur Police Station on Tuesday night. Kashyap is expected to appear before officers at the station for questioning shortly.

Police have not officially confirmed her arrest, stating that she has been detained for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

The fatal accident, which occurred on July 25, has sparked widespread outrage across the state, with several student organisations and civil society groups demanding her immediate arrest.

According to eyewitnesses, Samiul was fatally injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. The All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) has since lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, seeking swift legal action against the actress.

Samiul, described as a bright and hardworking youth, balanced his academic commitments with a night job to support his family. His death has left his parents and friends shattered. The family, still reeling from the shock, has called for justice and accountability.

In response to the escalating controversy, Rajdhani Theatre, with which Kashyap had signed a two-year contract, has announced the termination of her agreement. In an official statement, the production house said the decision was made to ensure that the theatre’s ongoing activities remain unaffected by the negative publicity surrounding the incident.

“The image and credibility of Rajdhani Theatre are of utmost importance to us. In view of the current circumstances, we have decided to cancel our contract with Nandini Kashyap,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the film industry has also begun reacting to the incident. Prominent actor Ravi Sarma, who co-starred with Nandini in the recently released Assamese film Rudra, expressed deep sorrow over Samiul’s demise. Taking to social media, Sarma wrote:

“The news of Samiul Haque’s death has left me heartbroken. I pray that his soul rests in peace and may his family find the strength to cope with this immense loss.”

The movie Rudra, which features Ravi Sarma, Adil Hussain, Joy Kashyap, and Arrchita Agarwal in lead roles, also included Nandini Kashyap in a supporting role, according to online movie portals.

Police sources have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that they are in the process of verifying CCTV footage and forensic evidence related to the incident. Authorities have neither confirmed nor denied whether Kashyap was behind the wheel at the time, but sources indicate that legal proceedings may soon be initiated.

With pressure mounting from various quarters, the case is fast emerging as a test of Assam’s legal and moral accountability when it comes to high-profile individuals facing criminal allegations.

FIR Filed Against Nandini Kashyap by All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union

Meanwhile, the All Assam Polytechnic Students Union (AAPSU) has filed a formal complaint with Dispur Police Station, seeking legal action against Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap in connection with a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a 21-year-old student, Samiul Haque of Nalbari Polytechnic.

According to the FIR submitted by the union, the incident occurred around 3:00 AM on July 25 near Kahilipara. Samiul Haque was reportedly riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a high-speed vehicle allegedly driven by Kashyap. The union has accused the actress of rash and negligent driving, which they say led to the fatal collision.

Following the accident, Haque was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending medical staff. The students’ body has demanded that the police register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

Describing the incident as a clear case of “criminal negligence,” the union’s working president Nayan Madhab Gogoi and general secretary Ayushman Dhadumia, in their signed statement, urged authorities to take strict legal action against the accused.

“We are ready to cooperate fully with the investigation and can provide witnesses or additional information if required,” the union leaders stated in the FIR.

Dispur Police is yet to release an official statement regarding the complaint.

FIR by AAPSU

