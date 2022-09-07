Police Gun Down Dacoit In Guwahati For Trying To Flee Custody

An alleged dacoit was gunned down in yet another incident of police firing in Guwahati on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at 13th mile near Jorabat last night.

According to reports, the dacoit, identified as Govind Kumar, succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Kumar had been accused of armed robbery by locals in Guwahati's Basistha Chariali area on Tuesday.

He was caught red-handed by the locals while attempting to rob Rs 3 lakhs off a person named T N Hira. They thrashed him and later handed him over to the police.

After the police took him into custody, they interrogated him to understand that he had help from another person in the robbery incident.