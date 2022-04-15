Police In Hot Pursuit Of Lifters In Infant Abduction Case

Police are yet to identify the woman that was captured in CCTV footage in the case involving a seven-month-old infant, who went missing from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Police have circulated the picture of the child at almost all the hospitals in the state. They also sent the photos to healthcare institutes in neighbouring states.

The infant is reportedly suffering from kidney ailments owing to which, police are suspecting that the lifters will take the seven-month-old to a hospital.

Notably, Bhangagarh police had arrested two women involved in the incident after the infant went missing from the paediatric ward of GMCH. Both the arrested women were interrogated at Panbazar Women police station.

The child, Priyam Kalita was admitted to GMCH on March 24 with fever and anemia and was diagnosed to be a case of Bilateral Hydroureteronephrosis with cystitis.