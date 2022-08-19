Assam Reported 377 Japanese Encephalitis Cases, 7 Deaths Last Month

As many as 377 cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and 7 deaths havae been reported in the last month in Assam, the National Health Mission (NHM) informed on Friday.

Two new deaths due to the virus were reported from the Kamrup metropolitan district of the state, a NHM bulletin read.

Moreover, two new cases of Japanese Encephalitis infections were reported during the day from the Goalpara and Sonitpur districts taking the tally of total cases in the state to 377.