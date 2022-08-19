7 Crore Rural Households Got Piped Water Connection In 3 Years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government has provided piped water connection to seven crore rural families in the last three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

PM Modi said that this helped India achieve the milestone of 10 crore connections in villages so far.

Addressing a program virtually, that was organised by the government of Goa to mark 100 per cent piped water supply coverage in rural households in the state.

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the event in Panaji.

PM Modi said, “In the seven decades since the Independence, only three crore rural households had piped water. But in the last three years, since the announcement of this mission, our government has connected seven crore additional rural households through tap water.”