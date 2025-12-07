Post Malone’s Team Visits Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Guwahati Concert

American singer and rapper Post Malone’s team visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati today ahead of his highly anticipated concert.

The group, which includes two accompanying artists, one manager, and three production members, offered prayers and circumambulated the main temple at Nilachal, seeking blessings for the show.

Among the visiting artists are Kristin Roses and Jeremyilista, who will perform alongside Post Malone.

The concert is scheduled for 5 PM tomorrow at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, promising an evening of music and entertainment for fans in the city.