Guwahati Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Post Malone Live Concert at Khanapara

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Saturday announced major traffic restrictions in the city ahead of the Post Malone Live in Musical Concert scheduled for 8th December at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara.

The move aims to ensure public safety and the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

From 10 AM onwards, all commercial goods vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on stretches of GS Road and NH-27, including Sixmile Under Bridge to Khanapara Rotary, Beltola Tiniali to Joyanagar Chariali, Joyanagar Chariali to APSC point, and service roads between Khanapara Rotary and Basistha Under Bridge.

From 3 PM onwards, traffic will be regulated along key stretches from Prison Gate near Vivanta Hotel to Koinadhara Point on NH-27, KV Khanapara to APSC point, and service lanes from Koinadhara to Khanapara Rotary, until the concert concludes or as required.

Several stretches have been declared no-parking zones, including GS Road from Sixmile to Khanapara Rotary, Jayanagar Chariali to Tripura Goli, and NH-27 from Tripura Gali to Greenwood Resort.

Authorities have arranged multiple designated parking areas for concertgoers, including Veterinary College and Agriculture Campus in Dispur, Indian Oil Petrol Pump and Mukut Parking in Khanapara, and various locations along NH-27 and Basistha. Separate two-wheeler parking will be available at Beltola Bihutoli, Veterinary College, and Jayanagar.

The traffic police emphasised that emergency vehicles, school buses, milk vans, and local residents’ vehicles will not be affected. Pedestrians are advised to use the FOB near Vivanta Hotel, and updates on traffic and parking will be shared on the official social media handles of Guwahati Traffic Police.