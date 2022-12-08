Guwahati News

Alert! Pratidin Management Not Selling Amit Trivedi’s Live Concert Passes

It is an alert that the media organization is not distributing the concert’s passes in connection so it is an appeal to all to not fall into traps who are selling these passes in exchange for huge amounts of money.
Pratidin Bureau

Pratidin Media Network is organizing live concert of Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi on December 9, 2022, at Royal Global University in Guwahati and all the passes were distributed to giveaway winners, staff members, invitees and students of the university.

It may be mentioned that Amit Trivedi will be performing at ‘Pratidin Live In Concert’ in Guwahati which is organized in association with SPM IAS Academy with Oil India Limited (OIL) and Potential Concept Educations as co-sponsors.

The concert will be an invite-only event and no passes or tickets were being sold.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ singer is scheduled to hit the stage at 5 PM.

Amit Trivedi has many fan-favorite numbers to his name, some of them being – ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’, ‘Iktara’, ‘Namo Namo’, ‘Love You Zindagi’’, ‘Manja’, and so on.

‘Pratidin Live In Concert’ is organized every year by the Pratidin Media Network. Last year, popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa graced the stage at USTM in Guwahati.

Prior to Randhawa, singers like Ankit Tiwari and Jubin Nautyal had also performed in the concert organized by the conglomerate media group.

Pratidin Live In Concert

