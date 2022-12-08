Alert! Pratidin Management Not Selling Amit Trivedi’s Live Concert Passes

Pratidin Media Network is organizing live concert of Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi on December 9, 2022, at Royal Global University in Guwahati and all the passes were distributed to giveaway winners, staff members, invitees and students of the university.

It is an alert that the media organization is not distributing the concert’s passes in connection so it is an appeal to all to not fall into traps who are selling these passes in exchange for huge amounts of money.

It may be mentioned that Amit Trivedi will be performing at ‘Pratidin Live In Concert’ in Guwahati which is organized in association with SPM IAS Academy with Oil India Limited (OIL) and Potential Concept Educations as co-sponsors.

The concert will be an invite-only event and no passes or tickets were being sold.