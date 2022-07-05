Prez Ram Nath Kovind Takes Stock of Flood Situation in Assam

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the flood situation of the state.

The chief minister said that the President has enquired about the flood scene and ongoing relief and rescue operations. “Honoured to receive a phone call from Hon'ble Rashtrapati Adarniya Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, who enquired about Assam's flood scene and ongoing relief & rescue operations. Extremely grateful for his concern. It'll boost our morale in overcoming this situation,” CM Sarma tweeted.

The flood situation in Assam improved slightly as the water receded from two more districts of the state. However, around 14 lakh people across 22 districts are still affected and continue to suffer from the flood. Other than the human loss, over 40,000 hectares of cropland across 14 districts are also affected.

According to the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood claimed one more life, that of a child, in the Cachar district. Moreover, one more person remains missing in the same district, the report added.

The devastating floods and landslides have so far claimed 180 lives in Assam in 2022. While 162 people have died in flood-related incidents, 18 were killed in landslides.

As many as 24 districts of the state including Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts are still affected by the flood, the ASDMA report further added.