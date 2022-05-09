Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated In Guwahati

Eminent Assamese singers Sudakshina Sarma and Manisha Hazarika enthralled the public their melodious renditions as part of a cultural programme organized on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti in Guwahati on Monday.

The event was organised by Byatikram Mass Awareness and Social Development Organisation (BMASDO) in association with the directorate of cultural affairs of the government of Assam at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati’s Ambari area.

It was attended by noted personalities from all walks of life including Padma Shri Ajay Dutta, Prof. Suman Gun, Shiladitya Deb, Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, Munera Azam, Kopil Bora, Bandana Borthakur, Dr. Reema Das Mallik, Anita Sharma, Sukumar Biswas, Nikhil Talukdar and many others.