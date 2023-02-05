Ranjit Bora Murder Case: 2 More Accused Nabbed From Sipajhar

Guwahati Police on Sunday arrested two people identified as prime accused in the case pertaining to the murder of businessman Ranjit Bora in broad daylight.

The fresh arrests come after several arrests were made by the police in connection with the murder of Ranjit Bora in Guwahati’s Panjabari area in November last year.

According to reports, a team of Guwahati Police arrested the two accused from Sipajhar in the Darrang district of Assam.

They are thought to be the persons who arrived in the two-wheeler and pulled up in front of the car in which Bora was travelling and shot at him, taking away with his briefcase full of cash.

It may be noted that on November 21, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy was headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money. Bora was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.

That night, Dispur Police arrested two suspects for interrogation while they kept the investigation going.

On November 24, Guwahati Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs in exchange for information on the culprits behind the gruesome murder.

Taking to social media platforms, the Guwahati Police’s handle has issued the informatory, providing a contact number for people to pass information to the police. “Information can be shared on WhatsApp 6026901247,” the post read.