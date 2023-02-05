Ranjit Bora Murder Case: 2 More Accused Nabbed From Sipajhar

Guwahati Police on Sunday arrested two people identified as prime accused in the case pertaining to the murder of businessman Ranjit Bora in broad daylight.
The fresh arrests come after several arrests were made by the police in connection with the murder of Ranjit Bora in Guwahati’s Panjabari area in November last year.
According to reports, a team of Guwahati Police arrested the two accused from Sipajhar in the Darrang district of Assam.
They are thought to be the persons who arrived in the two-wheeler and pulled up in front of the car in which Bora was travelling and shot at him, taking away with his briefcase full of cash.
It may be noted that on November 21, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy was headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money. Bora was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.
That night, Dispur Police arrested two suspects for interrogation while they kept the investigation going.
On November 24, Guwahati Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs in exchange for information on the culprits behind the gruesome murder.
Taking to social media platforms, the Guwahati Police’s handle has issued the informatory, providing a contact number for people to pass information to the police. “Information can be shared on WhatsApp 6026901247,” the post read.
Based on information received by the police, four other suspects were taken into custody by the police on November 25. In the meantime, among those apprehended by the police were two employees of a Guwahati-based eatery called Bamboo Heights Multi-Cuisine Restaurant.
They alleged that the police had wrongfully detained them and questioned them for hours even though they did not have any information about the incident.
The two detainees, Rashidul Ali and Raja Das said that when the police could not extract any information from the two, they started harassing them. They alleged that the police continued to harass them by questioning them for hours in connection with several other cases that they had no relation with and that now they had been shunned by the society and were facing discrimination on a daily basis.
Later on December 5, Dispur Police arrested another person, Amir Ali from Assam’s Morigaon in connection with the murder case. He was arrested after orders passed by the Guwahati Commissioner of Police.
The next day, police informed that Ali had been identified as the prime accused in the case. Ali was arrested from his in-law’s house in Morigaon. During interrogation, he revealed that he was the mastermind of the attack that killed Ranjit Bora, police said.
Ali has many cases registered against him in Guwahati including robbery and battery. He was also an informer to the police at one point of time, sources said. Amir also ran a 10-15 member gang operating within the city, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace each and every one of them.
Further, the bike used for the murder was also recovered from the residence of Amir’s in-laws.