Eatery Employees Arrested In Ranjit Bora Murder Case Allege Police Harassment

Two employees of a Guwahati eatery on Sunday leveled grave allegations police officials in Guwahati for harassing them in connection with the murder case of Ranjit Bora.
According to reports, the two employees of Bamboo Heights Multi-Cuisine Restaurant at Panjabari had been arrested in the case related to the murder of Purabi Dairy manager Ranjit Bora in broad daylight.
Following their detention, they were questioned in connection with the case. However, when the police could not extract any information from the two, they started harassing them, alleged the employees of Bamboo Heights.
The two employees of the Panjbari-based restaurant, who had been arrested, were identified as Rashidul Ali and Raja Das.
They alleged that the police continued to harass them by questioning them for hours in connection with several other cases that they had no relation with.
Following their arrest by the police, they have been shunned by the society and are facing discrimination on a daily basis, alleged the two.
It may be noted that Earlier this week, Ranjit Bora succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after miscreants opened fire at the business man in the Panjabari area in Guwahati.
The incident had taken place while he went to bank to deposit money.