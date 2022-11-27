Eatery Employees Arrested In Ranjit Bora Murder Case Allege Police Harassment

Two employees of a Guwahati eatery on Sunday leveled grave allegations police officials in Guwahati for harassing them in connection with the murder case of Ranjit Bora.

According to reports, the two employees of Bamboo Heights Multi-Cuisine Restaurant at Panjabari had been arrested in the case related to the murder of Purabi Dairy manager Ranjit Bora in broad daylight.

Following their detention, they were questioned in connection with the case. However, when the police could not extract any information from the two, they started harassing them, alleged the employees of Bamboo Heights.

The two employees of the Panjbari-based restaurant, who had been arrested, were identified as Rashidul Ali and Raja Das.